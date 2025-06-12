Troops eliminate terror kingpin AUTA, others in Zamfara offensive

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday revealed that troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST) under Operation Fasin Yamma (OPFY) successfully neutralized a group of terrorists during a decisive offensive around Ƙunchin Kalgo town in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on June 10, 2025.

Among those killed was a notorious terrorist known as AUTA, along with his associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu.

A statement by Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that the terrorists had been linked to multiple acts of violence and terrorism in the area.

“This operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements destabilizing peace and security in the region,” Kangye stated.

Preliminary intelligence further indicates that two additional terrorist kingpins, including one identified as Babayé, were also eliminated during the operation.

In a separate development, Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of notorious bandit leader Ado Alieru, was reportedly killed.

Additionally, troops eliminated ten more terrorists who had gathered near a filling station in Danjibga.

These individuals were believed to be members of a syndicate organized by Dogo Sule for a planned attack.

The Nigerian Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice,” the statement concluded.

