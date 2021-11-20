Troops eliminate scores of Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists in failed attack

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai have dealt decisive blow to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in a failed attack on Damboa in Borno State.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement on Friday.

He said the failed attack took place in the early hours of Friday.

Nwachukwu said the gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade countered the attack by the terrorists who made a spirited attempt to infiltrate the town.

He said the criminals attacked the town in the early hours through multiple flanks with unconfirmed number of ISWAP foot soldiers on Gun Trucks.

According to him, they were, however, subdued by the overwhelming fire power of the vigilant troops.

He said: “In the offensive, troops engaged the terrorists with high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“Though, the actual number of casualty could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of this release, however blood stains were reportedly seen on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes.”

Nwachukwu said the latest operational feat had attested to the continuous combat readiness and troops renewed vigour to effectively deny the terrorists freedom of action.

He added that the feat also indicated the resolve of the good people of the North East to take ownership of the ongoing counter insurgency operations by providing credible information on the clandestine activities of the criminals.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, salutes the gallantry displayed by troops, while urging them across all theatres of operations to sustain the current operational tempo.