Troops eliminate over 90 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have in the last two weeks eliminated more than 90 Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province terrorists in North East.

Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this on Thursday.

He gave the figures in an update on military operations from November 11 to 25 in Abuja.

Onyeuko also disclosed that unconfirmed number of terrorists were eliminated in offensive air strikes by the Air Component on November 12 in Baga near the Lake Chad.

He added that the troops on November 13 repelled terrorists’ attack on troops at Askira-Uba in Borno State, leading to killing of over 50 terrorists and destruction of several combat equipment such as gun trucks and other weapons in a coordinated ground and air attacks.

According to him, their fighting vehicles as well as large caches of arms and ammunition were recovered during the encounter, while the some of the gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme price.

Onyeuko further disclosed that troops in Baga town arrested a notorious terrorist, Haladu Saleh, who has been on the wanted list since 2018.

He said that the troops also intercepted and impounded terrorists’ logistics supplies along Bukarti-Yusufari Road and Maima Hari Checkpoint on Biu-Damboa Road.

According to him, the troops raided an enclave in Karawar village and recovered arms and ammunition as well as assorted drugs and arrested two drug peddlers, Ezekiel Karson and Galadima Bako, with large quantities of cannabis sativa.

He added: In the course of these operations, no fewer than 90 terrorists were neutralised and 21 of them arrested.

“Also, 98 assorted weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 2,589 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the period.

“Additionally, seven kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 996 Boko Haram elements and their families comprising 203 adult males, 302 adult females and 491 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in Borno.

“All recovered items have been handed appropriately and rescued persons reunited with their families, while arrested and surrendered terrorists have been profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.”