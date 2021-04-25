Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services in a joint operation in the early hours of Saturday stormed the operational headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Awomama Village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The insurgents are responsible for the attack on the Imo State Police Headquarters and the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service on April 5, 2021.

They have also carried out series of calculated, violent attacks on security personnel and formations in the South East and South South of the country.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that when the security forces approached the base of the insurgents, they came under rapid fire from the group.

The source added: “In a bold and clinical response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly.

“The forces eventually neutralised the overall Commander of the insurgents in the South East, popularly known as Ikonso Commander, and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.

“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group.

“He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

“The operation is part of deliberate effort by the Police and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other states of the South East and South South region of the country.”

After the fierce gun battle, the security team recovered the remains of Ikonso Commander and the six of his fighters.

Several sophisticated weapons, including six AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different calibre and lots of charms, especially those referred to as bullet proof charms, were recovered from the insurgents.

At the time of filing this report, three policemen and one Army Officer are receiving treatment having sustained serious bullet injuries during exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.