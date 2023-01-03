Troops eliminate four terrorists, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna 

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have eliminated four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition as well as other items in two encounters in Kaduna State.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami made this known in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops had Sunday and Monday responded to distress calls of bandits’ attacks at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun fight and neutralised two ,recovering one AK 47 rifle.

He added that troops had also carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, in the same local government area and neutralised two terrorists.

According to him, troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 magazines, 51 (7.62mm) special ammunition, five mobile phones, one cutlass, two motorcycles and the sum of N206,000.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.