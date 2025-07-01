Troops eliminate Boko Haram terrorists in fierce gun battle at Nigeria–Cameroon border

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated ten Boko Haram terrorists during a fierce gunfight along the Rann–Gamboru Ngala axis near the Nigeria–Cameroon border.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the operation was part of a broader strategy to clear remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP elements from the Lake Chad Basin.

“The encounter occurred during a combined operation strategically designed and executed to flush out remnants of BH/ISWAP terrorists operating within the border communities,” Kangye said.

According to him, the troops, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the terrorists’ hideout between Rann and Gamboru.

The operation led to an intense gun battle, resulting in the death of 10 insurgents who were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of Nigerian and MNJTF forces.

Following the engagement, troops recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including anti-aircraft rounds, from the scene.

The recovered weapons are currently undergoing technical analysis, while further search operations are ongoing to track possible escapees and uncover additional terrorist hideouts in the region.

Major General Kangye emphasized that the operation is part of continued efforts to dominate the southern Lake Chad axis and to block cross-border terrorist movements.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with MNJTF, hybrid forces, and other security agencies, to intensify operations in Northern Borno and the Lake Chad Basin until the last stronghold of Boko Haram and ISWAP is dismantled.

