The Defence Headquarters, Abuja says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised two bandits at Kango and Adumata villages in Nasarawa State on October 18.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that operatives of Whirl Stroke encountered the bandits while on patrol around the villages and an exchange of fire ensured.

Enenche said the troops overwhelmed the bandits, neutralised two of them, while some others escaped with gunshots wounds.

He explained that the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, six AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and assorted hard drugs from the bandits.

He added that the operation was in continuation of reinvigorated efforts to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation,” Enenche stressed.