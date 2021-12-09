Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that Nigerian troops eliminated more than 62 bandits in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones in the past two weeks.

It said 192 terrorists, including children, also surrendered in the two regions during the period of reporting by the DHQ.

Giving an update on military operations between November 25 and December 9 in Abuja, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the 192 who surrendered were family members.

He added that they were 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children.

Onyeuko noted that Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rann/Rumirgo villages and Biu, Bama, Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State were where some of the terrorists surrendered to troops.

He said that those who surrendered were properly profiled and handed to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Onyeuko said 28 terrorists were also arrested, while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered.

He said: “A total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped Nigeria Police Force personnel, who were abducted when terrorists attacked the Police Division at Buni Yadi, were rescued by the troops.

“Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering.”

The military spokesman said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji repelled BHT/ISWAP terrorists’ attack in a fierce gun battle in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on December 3.

He added that during the encounter, troops subdued the terrorists with superior firepower and neutralised no fewer than 26 of them.

The military spokesman explained that troops either destroyed or captured several fighting equipment and vehicles owned by the terrorists.

According to Onyeuko, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have also recovered arms and ammunition and rescue of kidnapped civilians.

He said: “Operations were conducted at Atinyogo, Gbise and Gbor towns in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area and at Tyotsar Mbacher village in Shitile, Ukum Local Government Area and Igumale community in Ado Local Government Area of Benue.

“Other locations where operations held were Kayio village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba, Kutara and Ruga Ahmadu Rufai community in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

“Cumulatively, a total of five criminals were neutralised and 19 others arrested, while 15 different arms and 62 different calibre of ammunition were recovered.

“Three kidnapped civilians were also rescued in the period under review.

“Troops also held peace and security meeting with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity.

“One of these meetings was held at the Force Headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke in Makurdi and issues discussed at the meeting cantered on how to find lasting solutions to insecurity.”

Onyeuko expressed regrets that some gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme prize during the engagements.