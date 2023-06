Troops eliminate 58 terrorists, apprehend 161 others in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces have in the last two weeks neutralised 58 terrorists and bandits and apprehended 161 others in various operations.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami spoke at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

He said that the operations took place in the North East, North Central and North West.

The defence spokesman said the troops also rescued 66 kidnapped victims and recovered large cache of arms and ammunition across the zones during the period.

Danmadami said troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai have continued with their aggressive and ruthless posture against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and other criminals in the North East.

He said the troops, within the period under review, neutralised 26 terrorists, including one suicide bomber, apprehended 22 terrorists’ logistics supplier, two spies/informants and captured one fighter and 55 other criminals.

Danmadami added that 16 abducted civilians were rescued, while a total of 876 terrorists and members of their families comprising of 89 adult males, 249 adult females and 538 children surrendered to the troops at different locations.

According to him, the troops also recovered several high caliber weapons, vehicles and other items across the theatre during the period.

Danmadami said the air component also conducted several air operations on terrorists’ enclaves and logistics bases, and eliminated several terrorists.

In the North Central, he said troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised seven bandits, apprehended 35 suspected criminals and rescued 14 kidnapped civilians.

He added that several arms and ammunition as well as 403 rustled cattle among others were recovered during the period.

In the North West, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji also sustained land and air offensives against terrorists and bandits in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He said the troops neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 41 suspects and rescued 36 kidnapped victims during the period.

He added that large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

According to him, all recovered items, suspected criminals and rescued civilians have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.