Troops eliminate 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have eliminated 53 terrorists and other criminals in various operations in the North East, North Central and North West in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the AFN.

Danmadami said the troops apprehended no fewer than 59 terrorists and kidnappers as well as their collaborators, while 118 abducted victims across the theatres of operation were rescued within the period.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained offensive operation against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

Danmadami said the offensive had led to the killing of 29 terrorists and the capture of 20 others, while 54 victims who escaped from the terrorists were rescued by the troops.

He added that a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the period.

According to him, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two NSVT guns, three PKT MG, three Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires.

Danmadami said: “Other items recovered include two grinding machines, one vulcanizing machine, one mechanic tool box, tyre rims, three pairs of Boko Haram uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted food stuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplies, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, boafeng radio, pouches, one vehicle and the sum of N2.3 million cash.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

“Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also being profiled for further action.”

The defence spokesman said the air component conducted several air interdiction operations on terrorists enclaves and logistics, neutralising several terrorists and destroying their structures and logistics.

In North Central, Danmadami said troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven apprehended nine suspected kidnappers and nine other criminals, and rescued 21 kidnapped civilians.

According to him, items recovered included two AK47 rifles, two pistols, two pistol rounds, machetes, four ATM cards, five SIM cards and mobile phones.

In the North West, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 24 terrorists, apprehended 19 suspected criminals and rescued 43 abducted civilians in different operations within the period.

He said the troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, nine AK47 magazines, 14 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians were handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

He added that the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air interdiction operations at identified terrorist enclave at Mai Solar in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing several terrorists in the airstrike.