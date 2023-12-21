Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, apprehend 259 others in one week

The Defence Headquarters said the troops operating in different theatres have in the last one week, eliminated 40 terrorists, apprehended 259 others, including criminals across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

He was addressing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country.

Buba said the armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts.

According to him, the combination of those offensive posture resulted in over 40 terrorists being neutralised and 191 apprehended.

He added that the troops recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition as well as rescued 80 kidnapped hostages during the week.

According to him, troops recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and one PKM barrel among others.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised seven terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages during period.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised four terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued eight kidnapped hostages as well as recovered arms and ammunitions.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised nine terrorists, arrested six others and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages and recovered four AK47 rifles, two dane guns, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 19 magazines, amongst others.

He said that the air component of Hadarin Daji had on December 16, in separate close air support operations conducted air interdictions on the enclaves of two terrorist leaders known as Rabe and Alhaji Maidawa in Danmusa and Kankara local government areas of Katsina State.

According to him, the locations are observed to be active of bandits’ activities. Subsequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons in multiple passes.

“The Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

“Also, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on terrorists while withdrawing to their hideouts.

“Accordingly, targets were trailed and acquired as well as engaged with precision munition.

“The Battle Damage Assessment and local sources confirmed that several terrorists, including key leadership, were neutralised in the air strike.

“Also, the air component provided close support and evacuation for troops in distress,” he said.