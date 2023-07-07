Troops eliminate 35 terrorists, apprehend others

828 828

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in the last three weeks eliminated 35 terrorists and apprehended others in various operations in the North West.

Brigadier General Abdullahi Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the Director, Defence Media Operations, revealed this.

Ibrahim spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the AFN.

He said troops of Operation HADIN KAI and other operations in the North East eliminated 35 terrorists and apprehended 15 suspects.

Ibrahim said the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force conducted an ambush operation at Mandara mountain in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralised a notorious terrorist commander.

He said the offensive operations against the terrorists in various theatres of operations also led to the surrender of 967 terrorists comprising 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children.

He added: “In a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operations in some parts of Borno and observed active activities of terrorists.

“The locations were therefore, bombarded with feedback information showing that several terrorists were neutralised with their structure destroyed in the air strike.”

Ibrahim also said troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE in the North Central had remained vigilant and resilient in their onslaught against terrorists and other criminals in the zone.

He said the troops had within the weeks in review neutralised seven terrorists and arrested 44 suspected criminals in the zone.

According to him, arms and ammunition of various calibres were recovered during the various operations in the zone.