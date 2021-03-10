The Nigerian Army troops of “Operation Tura Takaibango” have eliminated 25 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and captured cache of arms and ammunition in a clearance operation around Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa in Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa are adjoining villages under Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Yerima said the operation was conducted on Tuesday by the combined troops of Sector I Operation Lafiya Dole and 402 Special Forces Brigade.

He said two Browny Machine Gun, 20 AK47 Rifles, five FN Rifles, two 60mm Motar Tube and two General Purpose Machine Guns were recovered by the troops during the encounter.

He said: ““Other weapons captured during the operation also include three Anti Air Craft Guns, two Automatic Grenade Launchers, two gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux amongst others.

“The troops not swayed by the success project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.”

Yerima said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, had commended the troops and charged them to maintain the momentum.

He said that the army chief also instructed the troops not relent in their new offensive against the terrorists.