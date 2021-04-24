The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), on Friday eliminated 21 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the border town of Geidam in Yobe.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that troops also recovered a gun truck and other assorted weapons from the encounter.

He said the troops, who are currently conducting ‘Operation Tura Takaibango’ engaged the terrorists when they attacked the strategic border town on Friday, destroying three communications masts and looting some shops in the process.

According to him, the troops stationed at the town supported by the Air Component of OPLD mounted a hot pursuit and closed up with the terrorists killing 21 of them in the process.

“The gallant troops successfully recovered a gun truck with an anti aircraft gun mounted on it, eight AK 47 rifles with ten magazines as well as two rocket propelled grenade bombs and five chargers.

“Other items recovered include over a thousand rounds of different calibres of ammunition, one Commando Mortar Tube, 3 IED blasting devices, tool boxes, communication radios and cell phones among several other items of value,” he said.

Yerima said the troops were still combing the area for possible discoveries, adding that most of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injuries from the resultant encounter.

He disclosed that three soldiers were wounded in the encounter, adding that they were in stable conditions and receiving medical attention in a military facility.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, congratulated the Theatre Commander and troops of OPLD including the Air Component for this great achievement.

“The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to ending terrorism and all violent crimes in the North East and other parts of the country.

“He further enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until this noble goal is attained,” he said.