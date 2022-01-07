Troops eliminate 1,910 terrorists, bandits, others in seven months – Army

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria eliminated a total of 1,910 criminal elements, including terrorists, bandits, robbers and kidnappers across the country in seven months.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, said this when he briefed newsmen.

At the briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces on Thursday in Abuja, Onyeuko said the figure was in addition to scores of other terrorists and bandits killed during air strikes within the period from May 20, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

He said the troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnap victims across the country.

According to him, 912 criminals were arrested, while a large cache of arms and ammunition as well as livestock among other items of economic and security concerns were recovered by the troops during the period.

Onyeuko added that troops had made recoveries of 13.2 million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 3.9 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

He said 38,582 barrels and 6.49 million litres of stolen crude oil as well as 11.6 million litres of illegally refined PMS were recovered and handed to appropriate authorities.

According to him, the operational performance of the military in 2021 shows that the synergy between the military and other security agencies is succeeding in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

He assured the public that the military would continue to sustain offensive against the criminals towards restoring peace to every troubled zone in the country.

Onyeuko said: “The Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations in the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in securing the country.”