Troops eliminate 152 terrorists, apprehend 109 in one week

The Defence Headquarters has revealed that troops eliminated 152 terrorists, apprehended 109 others, and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages in the last one week across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

He made this known in an update on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja.

Buba said the troops had during the week carried out surgical operations against two prominent terrorist commanders: Sadiku and Alhaji Yusuf, and decimated their strongholds.

According to him, Sadiku’s enclave is located at Tsora Hill in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, while Alhaji Yusuf’s enclave is located at Yadi Forest in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said that troops also apprehended two female terrorist collaborators responsible for negotiations with relatives of victims for ransom.

Buba said the troops also recovered 183 weapons, 4,443 ammunition comprising 95 AK47 rifles, 35 locally fabricated guns, 76 dane guns, one GPMG and two PKT guns.

Others, according to him, are 4,131 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 115 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 28 cartridges, 53 assorted arms and 197 assorted ammunitions.

He said: “On the whole, the gallant men and women of the armed forces continued to take pride in putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

“Citizens, on the other hand, must constantly see the need to show support for troops to win the war.”

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 63 terrorists, apprehended 38 suspects and rescued 35 kidnappers hostages, as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said a total of 196 terrorists comprising 19 adult males, 70 adult females and 107 children, surrendered to troops between August 28 and September 4 within the theatre of operations.

Buba added that the air component conducted a successful air interdiction on August 31 killing an ISWAP spiritual leader identified as Goni Sanda and several other terrorists in Borno State.

In the North Central, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised three violent extremists, apprehended 40 and rescued 28 kidnapped hostages within the week.

In the North West, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 105 terrorists, apprehended 21 terrorists and rescued 36 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered a cache of arms during the week.

Operation Whirl Punch, Buba said, neutralised 16 terrorists, apprehended nine suspects and rescued two kidnapped hostages.

In the Niger Delta, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 58 illegal refining sites, 36 dugout pits, 40 boats, 22 drums and 27 storage tanks.

According to him, 32 cooking ovens, six speedboats, three vehicles, three motorcycles, one pumping machine and one generator were also destroyed.

He said that the troops recovered 725,920 litres of stolen crude oil and 475,250 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as apprehended 36 suspected oil thieves and recovered vehicles.

According to him, the air component conducted air interdiction missions to Bugama, Idama, Cawtorne Channel and Krakrama, destroying more than 17 illegal refining sites and several canoes.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended two violent extremists and rescued two kidnapped hostages.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

