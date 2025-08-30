Troops disrupt terror attacks, rescue victims, in multiple operations – Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in different operations have foiled terror attacks, rescuing kidnap victims and recovering arms and equipment across different theatres within the last 24 hours.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday the operations covered Kebbi, Katsina, Edo, Niger, Plateau, and Abia States.

He said the troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Kebbi State responded to a distress call on terrorists’ activities in Dundaye village, Augie Local Government Area at about 7:30pm on Friday.

He said: “On arrival, it was discovered that terrorists had killed two civilians and rustled cattle.

“The troops pursued the criminals through their withdrawal route, though no contact was made.

“Our forces continue to dominate the area with patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action.”

The source added that troops of 17 Brigade in Katsina State also responded to gunshots in Layin Minista village, Malumfashi LGA at about 10:50pm the same day.

According to him, on sighting troops, the terrorists fled after abducting two women.

He said the troops were maintaining aggressive patrols in the area to restore public confidence and secure the release of the victims.

In Edo State, he said the troops of 4 Brigade under Operation MESA conducted Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in Ugboha community, Esan South-East LGA at midnight on August 29.

He said: “Troops rescued one civilian kidnapped on August 27 around Amedokhaian community while on his way to farm.

Also Read

“Efforts are ongoing to reunite him with his family.”

He also disclosed that troops of FOB Babanna in Niger State recovered an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition abandoned by insurgents during a previous encounter.

He reassured that the military remained focused on neutralising threats, rescuing victims, and restoring peace across the country.

“Our troops remain resolute in their mandate to safeguard citizens and deny criminals the freedom to operate,” he said.

Post Views: 25