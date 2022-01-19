Troops dislodge, kill IPOB/ESN members in Anambra stronghold

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies have dislodged the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network at Lilu Forest in Anambra State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said that Lily, a border town between Imo and Anambra States in Ihiala Local Government Area, was hitherto known to be the operational base of the criminal group.

He said the joint operations, which were conducted in the early hours of Monday, led to the neutralisation of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.

According to him, the dogged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally-fabricated guns, one Revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and IPOB flags after dislodging the dissidents from their fortress.

Onyema said: “Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons.

“The operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police.

“It was a well coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were being perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.”

—