The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists’ structures and killed many fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Monday said the air strike was another decisive blow on the terrorists in the North East.

Enenche said the feat was achieved on June 27 as part of subsidiary Operation Long Reach after credible intelligence reports as well as days of aerial surveillance missions.

He said the intelligence established that the settlement was being used as staging area to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

According to him, a fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft were dispatched to engage the location.

He said: “The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the destruction of several structures in the settlement as well as the neutralisation of some of the terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”