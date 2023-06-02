Troops destroy 47 refineries, apprehend 65 suspects – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 47 illegal refining sites and apprehended 65 suspected oil thieves and other criminals in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops had sustained the tempo in the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities through aggressive raid, patrol as well as clearance operations amongst others.

He said the troops recovered 186,000 litres of crude oil, 42,750 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 200 litres Dual Purpose Kerosine.

The spokesman said that 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits, 31 wooden boats, one gas welding cylinder, and one pocking gas were recovered.

Others are two gas burners, two gas gauge, two adjustable spanners, one pumping machine and four outboards engines.

Danmadami said the troops also recovered 300 ammunitions, 15 AK47 magazines, 211 mobile phones, three vehicles, 100 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, three and four pinches among others.

He said the troops had on May 18, 2023 raided a suspected criminals house at Ibaa community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said: “All recovered items and apprehended suspected criminals have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Equally, it is worthy to mention that a total of N604.4 million was denied the oil thieves.

“The air component on May 18, conducted air interdiction operation at Krakrama active with illegal refining activities.

“Accordingly, the location was struck, with several illegal refined products and equipment destroyed in the air strike.”

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops of Operation UDO KA continued to clamp down on the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network terrorist and other criminalities in the zone.

He said the troops neutralised five terrorists and apprehended nine suspects, as well as recovered several arms, ammunition and other items during the period.

In the South West, he said the troops of Operation AWATSE apprehended 26 suspected criminals and recovered one locally made pistol, three cartridges, 280gm of tramadol and two bottles of codeine.