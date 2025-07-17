Troops destroy 19 illegal refineries, foil oil theft worth N291m

In an intensified effort to curb economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe have dismantled 19 illegal oil refining sites and foiled crude oil theft valued at over N291 million in the past week.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, who disclosed this said the troops destroyed 18 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, 21 storage tanks, 17 drums, and 16 boats used by oil thieves.

They also confiscated 201,345 litres of stolen crude oil, 29,730 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 1,759 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

In the operations, 42 suspected oil thieves were arrested, while weapons, explosives, and various equipment including pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, and 13 vehicles were recovered.

Some kidnapped hostages were also rescued during these missions.

Additionally, in Rivers and Delta States, troops apprehended a notorious cult leader, Prince Johnson Ishirim (alias Commander Junior), and 13 other suspected kidnappers.

They were nabbed in Ahoada East, Oshimiri, Warri South, and Ukwani LGAs, with weapons and vehicles seized from the suspects.

In Bayelsa State, 28 oil thieves and several drug dealers were arrested in a raid on a criminal hideout in Southern Ijaw LGA.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized two suspected IPOB/ESN members, arrested 14 others, and rescued six kidnapped victims during raids in Anambra, Abia, and Imo States.

In a separate intelligence-led operation in Udi LGA, Enugu State, troops rescued two kidnapped victims on July 14.

A suspected IPOB/ESN tax collector was arrested in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, and N1.5 million in extorted funds was recovered.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in coordination with air components and local security forces, conducted sweeping operations across Borno and Yobe States.

Several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while others, including women and children, surrendered.

Operations in towns like Bama, Gwoza, Kukawa, and Konduga yielded significant results. Eleven collaborators were arrested, seven kidnapped victims were rescued, and arms, ammunition, and IEDs were recovered.

A logistics supplier, Shaibu Bulama (65), was arrested in Yobe State while receiving suspicious consignments.

Troops of Operation Fasin Yamma and Operation Safe Haven launched coordinated raids in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, and Katsina States.

Multiple terrorists were killed, nine arrested, and seven kidnapped persons rescued.

In Sokoto’s Sabon Birni LGA, three suspected arms dealers were arrested with nine AK-47 rifles and 450 rounds of ammunition.

Troops also intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes in Plateau State, recovering weapons, a vehicle, and N13.7 million in cash after two suspects attempted to bribe their way through a checkpoint.

Troops under Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized terrorists in Taraba and Benue States, arrested 13 suspects, rescued five hostages, and seized weapons, motorcycles, and quantities of suspected cannabis and illicit drugs during raids across Kogi and Nasarawa States.

Also Read

Major General Kangye reiterated the military’s dedication to defeating threats, restoring peace, and safeguarding national unity.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report suspicious activities.

“The support of Nigerians and the media is vital to mission success,” Kangye stated. “We remain committed to transparency and accountability as our operations continue.”

Post Views: 3