Troops deactivate 20 illegal refining sites, arrest eight criminals

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and immobilised 20 illegal refining sites and arrested eight suspects, including two impostors in the Niger Delta, within two weeks.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko spoke when he briefed newsmen on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria between October 29 and November 11.

Onyeuko said that the illegal refining sites had 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, eight cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks.

He added that troops also rescued 13 kidnapped civilians within the period and recovered arms and ammunition from the criminals.

According to him, a total of 1.25 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 1.14 million litres of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations.

Onyeuko said: “Also, troops neutralised three armed robbers and rescued two kidnapped civilians while five criminal elements associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted land, maritime and air operations in the South-South zone, to forestall activities of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

“Within the period, several anti-illegal oil production and raid operations were executed at different locations in the Zone that yielded significant results.”