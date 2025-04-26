Troops arrest wanted bandit, recover arms in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) said it has arrested a wanted bandit in Taraba State and recovered arms and ammunition.

This was contained in a statement by Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, on Friday in Jalingo.

He said the troops have continued to record tremendous operational successes in recent days.

Oni said: “The gallant troops carried out a series of coordinated operations across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) resulting in the arrest of a wanted bandit.

“One of the feats is the apprehension of a notorious military imposter and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

“On April 16, following a distress call from a local hunter, troops swiftly mobilised to a suspected bandits camp at Dutsen Kachalla in Lainde, Lau LGA.

“Upon sighting the approaching troops, the criminals fled into the mountainous terrain.

“The troops pursued and successfully recovered one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 rifle butt, one military headgear and a national identification card belonging to one Adamu Umaru Jauro.”

The statement added that on April 19, acting on credible intelligence, troops apprehended one Yusuf Hammadu, also known as Dogo, in Lau LGA, who has been on the watchlist of security agencies for his involvement in several criminal activities.

It said that during preliminary interrogation, Hammadu confessed to being a member of a syndicate responsible for multiple kidnappings and ransom collections in Jalingo, Ardo-Kola, Lau, and Yorro LGAs.

Oni said: “In another operation on April 22, troops arrested one Richard Ongu, who had been parading himself as a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

“The suspect falsely claimed to be posted to 20 Model Battalion, Gashaka.

“During preliminary investigation, Ongu claimed he was a discharged Flight Sergeant of the Nigerian Air Force, separated from service since November 22, 2019.”

The statement noted that Ongu had reportedly swindled several individuals by impersonating military personnel.

Oni added: “He fraudulently exchanged his Nissan Jeep for a Toyota Corolla worth N5.2 million from a car stand, owned by Alhaji Ishaka Donga, promising to pay the balance, which he failed to do.

“He also collected N1.6 million as deposit for supplying 350 bags of Beniseed and extorted money from locals in Bali and Gassol LGAs, under the guise of recruiting their children into the Nigerian Army.

“He even claimed to be the Officer Commanding the Forward Operating Base, Bali, and attempted to illegally procure firearms for community leaders.

“The suspect will be handed over to appropriate authorities upon the conclusion of military investigations for proper prosecution.”

The statement further noted that on April 24, the 6 Brigade troops in conjunction with DIA operatives conducted a successful operation at Jatau-Nyimu village in Donga LGA.

The operation led to the recovery of 86 rounds of 5.6MM ammunition, one Tarvor magazine, four cartridges, Beofeng handheld radio, three single-barrel guns, and two military camouflage uniforms.

The statement said that Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Jalingo, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.

The commander reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security in Taraba, and called on the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to assist ongoing operations.

