Troops arrest two suspected gunrunners, recover arms in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested two suspected gunrunners and recovered some weapons in Marit-Mazat community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement he issued to the media on Sunday in Jos, the state capital.

Zhakom said that this followed an intelligence tip and subsequent operation conducted by troops in the early hours of Sunday.

He said: “The operation is sequel to the arrest of a gunrunner and kidnapper on May 10, at Barakin Gangare community of Barkin Ladi LGA.

“During the follow-up operations, troops arrested another notorious gunrunner and kidnapper.

“Troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and one ITEL phone during the operations.”

The media officer said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were responsible for most of the criminal activities along Gashish and Kurra Falls communities of Barkin Ladi.

He added that the suspects also confessed to be responsible for some of the criminal activities in Gwantu and Fadan Karshe axis in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

Zhakom said that troops had intensified efforts to track and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate and also recover their weapons.

