Troops arrest three suspected gunrunners in Kaduna

The Troops of 37 Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Demonstration Battalion have arrested three suspected gunrunners in Kaduna on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Umar Shuaib, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Shuaib said: “Acting on credible intelligence while on fighting patrol, the gallant troops of 37 NDA Demonstration Battalion intercepted and arrested 3 suspected gunrunners along Kauya-Old Afaka-Sabon Birni Road area in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.”

He identified the suspects as Yakubu Jilbril, Abubakar Yahaya, and Isiya Sani, driving in black Golf 4 car, with registration number Abuja YAB 385 K7.

Shuaib said that they were also arrested with a large cache of arms and ammunition suspected to be meant for criminals in the bush.

He added: “Items found in their possession include; quantity 9 x AK 47 rifles, 389 x 7.62mm (special) live rounds, quantity 54 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm (NATO) ammunition, 17 magazines, four GSM handsets, one magazine carrier, and one machete.

“Others included some charms, one MTN wifi modem, suspected illicit substances, tyre cold patch materials as well as cash sum of N365,600 among others.”

Shuaib said the suspects were presently in custody for further interrogation and investigation, adding: “The Nigerian Army wishes to assure law abiding citizens that it will continue to deny terrorists and their sponsors freedom of action in order to enhance safety and security in Nigeria.”

