Troops of the Nigerian Navy have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Aruwan said the bandits, in a black Toyota Corolla, drove up to the shop of a Point of Sale agent in the area and attempted to kidnap the operator and a customer who was there for a transaction.

He said the people raised an alarm and immediately the Nigerian Navy troops from the Kujama checkpoint arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspects before they could escape with their captives.

The apprehended bandits, identified as Kabiru Yusuf, Salihu Ibrahim and Naziru Haruna, have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The rescued victims, Franklin Silas (the PoS operator) and Blessing Fada, both residents of Kujama, are both safe and assisting security agencies with the investigations.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State commended the troops for their swift response leading to the arrest of the suspects.

El-Rufai urged the police to ensure a diligent investigation to closure.