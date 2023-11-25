Troops arrest suspected killer of couples, 11 others in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected killer of a couple in Kwi Community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau

Leutenant-Colonel Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Dircetor, Army Public Relations of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that on August 14, suspected gunmen killed a newly married couple, one Rwang Danladi, 37 and his wife, Sandra, 28.

The couple, both teachers of BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, were killed when gunmen stormed the school on the fateful day.

Takwa explained that the suspect was arrested on November 18 in Tafawa community of Barkin Ladi, following the resilience and commitment of the troops.

”You will recall that in August, gunmen forced themselves into BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, and killed a couple, who were both teachers in the school.

”We commenced investigation and arrested one Lukman Aminu, who had been on our wanted list over numerous criminal offences.

”He was arrested at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi and has since confessed to committing the crime.

”We are on the trail of the remaining attackers and they would be brought to justice soon,” he said.

Takwa said that eleven other suspects were arrested for murder, illegal manufacturing of weapons, among other crimes in the state.

He further said that the successes recorded by the taskforce followed the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and support of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that criminals, irrespective of their status, are brought to justice.

Takwa also commended the commitment of Major-General Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of the taskforce, to ensure the safety of lives and property of all residents in Plateau.

He said that the troops recovered six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one sub-machine gun, one rifle, one pistol and seven unfinished fabricated rifles from the suspects.

Other items recovered include a Lister generator, fabricating materials, military kits, four mobile phones and cash.