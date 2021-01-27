Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State in December 2020.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the suspected bandit was nabbed in a neighbouring state.

According to him, the arrest followed a tip-off after careful investigations into the December 2020 deadly attack at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The commissioner said seven persons died in the incident, while 13 houses were burnt and several properties destroyed.

Aruwan explained that the suspect was trailed to a village in the neighbouring state and arrested in a hospital where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

He quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai as thanking the troops for the diligent investigation into the incident and urged them to pursue all relevant leads.

“The suspect remains in the troops’ custody as investigations continue,” Aruwan said.