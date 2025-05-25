Troops arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover weapons in Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested four suspected armed robbers in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Major Samson Zhakom, Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Jos.

He said that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects.

“As part of efforts to rid Jos metropolis of criminal elements, troops of OPSH have sustained operations in the metropolis with positive outcomes.

“Yesterday, troops on night patrol around Naraguta Area of Jos North LGA arrested two armed robbers with a pistol.

“Similarly, in the early hours of today, troops arrested a notorious armed robber at Corner Shagari community of Jos North with one pistol and five rounds of nine MM ammunition.

“Preliminary interrogation also led to the arrest of his cohorts around Massalachin Idi, Ali Kazaure community of Jos north.

“During search of the hideout of the criminal, troops recovered another pistol loaded with 5 rounds of 9 mm ammunition,”he said.

Zhakom said that the suspects were providing information that could aid troops to conduct follow-up operations in the area.

