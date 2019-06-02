Following credible information received from good Samaritans about bandits/kidnappers’ syndicate that have been terrorising Funtua and Faskari and surrounding villages, troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, deployed at Faskari in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State have conducted a successful Cordon and Search as well as raid operations at Sheme village, Ruwan Godiya forest and surrounding localities.

The operations resulted in the arrest of five kidnappers behind Sheme village, along Ruwan-Godiya forest axis.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Musa Sagir, said at the moment, patrols are ongoing in the neighbouring suspected bandits’ hideouts.

Sagir said during preliminary investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to have been involved in the recorded kidnapping incidents in the general area, as well as sending their victims to their ring leaders that are based in the deep forest at Ruwan-Godiya.

Consequently, troops further exploited deep into Ruwan-Godiya Forest setting Bandits/Kidnappers hideouts on fire.

Sagir added: “Troops continued to dominate the area with patrols, to deny the bandits/kidnappers freedom of action.

“Members of the public are again enjoined to give credible information about suspicious movements of bandits and criminals to the nearest army or any other security agencies for necessary action.”