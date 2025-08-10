Troops arrest fake soldier in Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State have arrested one Musa Ali in Jos for impersonating as its personnel.

Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Zhakom said that the suspect was arrested over an attempt to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He particularly said that the suspect attempted to defraud the family of a notorious gunrunner in custody to secure his release.

He said: “He was arrested when he fraudulently presented himself as a personnel of OPSH and deceitfully collected N400,000 from the family of a notorious gunrunner currently undergoing investigation.

“He falsely claimed that he can stop the ongoing investigations and secure the suspect’s release from custody.

“But his fraudulent scheme was promptly uncovered by our operatives leading to his arrest.

“His arrest underscores our unwavering commitment to professionalism, transparency and zero tolerance for corruption.”

Zhakom promised that the suspect would be diligently prosecuted upon completion of investigations in accordance with legal procedures.

He also called on residents of the state to be vigilant and wary of fraudsters who may attempt to exploit them through false claims.

