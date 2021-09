Troops arrest 81 bandits, rescue 33 victims in North West

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements in the last three weeks across the North West Zone.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while giving an update on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko also said no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued and 15 bandits killed by the troops during the period.

He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested.

According to him, the troops sustained operations against bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the geopolitical zone with attendant successes.

“Fifteen motorcycles and two AK-47 rifles were recovered; 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalised railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period,” he said.

Onyeuko said the operations were conducted in various locations in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.

In the North Central, he said troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in the killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba town in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on August 14.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.

Onyeuko said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, had visited Jos in his quest to ensure the return of peace to the state.

He disclosed that the CDS held a stakeholders’ meeting with Governor Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to discuss security challenges in the state.

He said: “The discussions were largely successful as all stakeholders pledged their support for peace in the state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

“The Military High Command appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation across the country.”

In Benue State, Onyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke destroyed three criminal camps, recovered 23 rustled cows and three motorcycles at Udei and Ughedu towns.

He said the troops on August 14 arrested nine cultists who had been terrorising Utonkon community in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

He added that same troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrested some railroad vandals and recovered railroad tracks and sleepers at Tse-Guma village on August 15.

He said the criminals had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

“Also, on August 16, troops carried out raid and clearance operations on criminals’ hideouts at Terr village in Sankera Uyum Council Ward and Ukpam community in Guma, and arrested two notorious armed robbers named, Aondosoo Aba and Emmanuel Gobo,” he said.