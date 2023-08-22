Troops arrest 39 suspects over banditry, attack on Plateau community, other crimes

Troops of the military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have arrested 39 suspects for banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in one week.

Captain James Oya, its Media Officer stated Tuesday in Jos that the suspects were arrested between August 14 and August 21.

He added that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition, and illicit drugs from the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint Operation Area of OPSH and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility.

“Two of the suspects had been on our wanted list for their involvement in several armed robberies and kidnaping.

“We recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action Magnum gun, one AK-47 magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm `special’ and a mobile phone from the suspects.

“Among the suspects is a kidnapper and arms dealer, who was captured at Kuba village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau,’’ he stated.

Oya also stated that two members of the militia gang that attacked and killed 21 persons at Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau on August 10 were among the suspects arrested.

He added that two AK-47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles and four pump action cartridges were recovered from the two suspects.

“Members of a drug syndicate operating in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau were also nabbed during a sting operation and seven peddlers were arrested with a large cache of drugs.

“Troops also impounded 307 cows for grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Kubat and Mabel communities of Mangu and Bokkos local government areas, respectively.

“In the period under review, we responded to 37 distress calls and rescued 17 kidnap victims.

“We also foiled many cattle rustling attempts and repelled attacks on vulnerable communities, especially in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Riyom, all in Plateau,’’ Oya stated.

He reconfirmed OPSH’s commitment to ensure that sustainable peace returned to all parts of the Plateau.

Oya assured that officers and men of the operation would continue to be swift in responding to threats to lives and property.