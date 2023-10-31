Troops arrest 34 suspected gunrunners, others in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have arrested 34 suspected gunrunners, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other various offences.

According to Oya, the suspects were arrested during separate operations in various locations within its areas of responsibility.

Captain James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

He explained that the operations were conducted between October 22 and October 29.

”Within the week, a total of 34 suspects – seven of them suspected kidnappers, four suspected gunrunners, and three in connection with attacks on villages – were arrested.

”Three suspects were arrested over cattle rustling, two suspects over illicit drugs peddling and four others over attacks on vulnerable communities.

”We rescued three kidnap victims and responded to 36 distress calls within the period under review,” he said.

Oya said that the suspects would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

He said that OPSH Commander, Major-General Abdusalam Abubakar, had called on residents of its areas of operation to support its bid towards tackling security challenges currently confronting them.

Oya said that the commander had assured the people of its readiness to provide adequate security of lives and property at all times.