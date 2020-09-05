Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have recovered 5,614 stolen livestock and arrested 13 people alleged to be engaged in marketing the rustled animals.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at a press briefing held at Army Supper Camp 4 Faskari, Katsina State on Saturday.

He said the recovered livestock included 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep and three camels, all recovered within a month in the course of their operation across Katsina State.

Onyeuko said the operation, which commenced in July, had recorded tremendous achievement in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crimes in the North West zone.

He maintained that the operation had in no small measure positively affected the economic lives of the people in the zone.

The operation is aimed at supporting Operation HADARIN DAJI to stem armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the North West.

Onyeuko said: “These acts of criminality, orchestrated by bandits have been curbed and reduced to the lowest level.

“No doubt the crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of people of the zone by bandits’ activities have been restored to normalcy.

“Similarly the troops have succeeded in intercepting 74 bandits’ attacks and 54 kidnap incidents within this period of one month.”