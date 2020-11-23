The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Monday said the troops continued to record successes in the fight against banditry and other criminal acts in the zone.

Enenche said the troops apprehended the illegal miners following credible intelligence on their activities at Kadauri, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He disclosed that the suspects had been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority for further action.

The Coordinator said the troops also eliminated two bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles while on covert Operation at Galadi village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state on Nov. 21.

According to him, troops also neutralised several bandits and rescued three kidnapped victims during clearance operation at Sabon Tunga and Tamuske villages.

Enenche added: “The gallant troops supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded bandit’s enclaves at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara.

“On same the date, troops while on routine patrol at Gobirawa village killed six bandits while four AK47 rifles, three Dane guns and two motorcycles were recovered.”

Enenche further disclosed that troops arrested a wanted bandits’ informant, Shafiu Suleman, who masterminded the recent kidnapping of some people within Kwatarkwashi District of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said the troops also neutralised one bandit and arrested two in an encounter at Gidan Ruwa along Rukudawa axis of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday following distress call from locals.

He said one AK 47 rifle and one magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

According to him, troops also on Sunday, arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State following credible intelligence.

Enenche added: “The suspect who has been on the wanted list is presently in custody for further action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

