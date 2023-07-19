Troops arrest 1,000 cattle grazing on farmlands in Plateau

828 828

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, have arrested 1,000 cows and sheep grazing on farmlands in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

”In our ongoing efforts to address the security concerns in Mangu, troops of OPSH have arrested over 1000 cattle and sheep grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Dumunan village in Bwai district of Mangu LGA.

READ ALSO:

· Subsidy removal: Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussions with labour

· Over 137 students sponsored abroad absconded — TETFUND

· Nasarawa Assembly crisis: Two factions fail to reach agreement

”Preliminary investigation revealed that these cattle and sheep came from Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas.

”These cattle are currently in our custody for necessary action,” he said.

Oya, however, did not confirm if the owners of the cattle were equally arrested.

The media officer reiterated the commitment of OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar to end attacks and killings in Mangu LGA and surrounding areas.