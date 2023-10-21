Troops apprehend eight cultists in Bayelsa, rescue victim in Edo

The Nigerian Army troops in the conduct of Exercise Still Water III have apprehended eight cultists in a raid on their camp within Oloibiri oil field at Otuabagi community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja revealed this.

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, had recently flagged off various exercises across the six geopolitical zones to mitigate surge of insecurity in the months dovetailing to the end of the year.

He said the troops of 16 Brigade during the exercise successfully conducted a raid operation on a suspected cultists’ camp in the community and nabbed the suspects.

According to him, the troops also recovered from the cultists one Baretta pistol, one locally made double barrel pistol, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, three live cartridges, one Baofeng communication radio, one binocular, two mobile phones and substance suspected to be cannabis.

“The suspects are currently under custody undergoing further interrogation,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 4 Brigade in a similar exercise on October 18, 2023 responded to a distress call by a law abiding citizen who reported a kidnap incident at Obagie community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Also Read:

He said the troops promptly swung into action and rescued one Blessing Uwenze, who was kidnapped by a criminal gang.

According to him, two members of the kidnap gang were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

He said: “Items recovered from the suspects include two Semi Automatic Pump Action guns, 4 Live Cartridges, one mobile phone and fetish items.

“The victim, Miss Blessing Uwenze has since been reunited with her family.”