Troops apprehend 35 kidnappers in North Central – Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops conducting “Exercise Enduring Peace” apprehended no fewer than 35 kidnappers in various operations in the North Central zone of the country in October.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this while briefing newsmen.

The briefing in Abuja on Monday was on the ongoing exercise being conducted by the Army across the country.

Nwachukwu said the troops of Headquarters Command, Army Records, Lokoja in conjunction with personnel of NNS Lugard and a detachment of the Department of State Services operatives conducted a Joint Amphibious Operation to clear Igwa Pati Island on River Benue, around Oguma general area, on October 12.

He said the troops, supported by NAF Helicopter gunship, stormed the Island and destroyed all bandits’ camps in sight.

“A total of 35 suspected kidnappers were apprehended, while troops also recovered five AK-47 rifles, two Sub Machine Guns, two automatic pistols, five locally fabricated pistols, eight AK-47 magazines, two Sub Machine Gun magazines and two locally made double barrel guns,” he said.

Other recovered weapons, according to him, are five locally made single barrel guns, 557 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 36 rounds of 9mm and 89 cartridges.

He said eight outboard engines, one pumping machine, 14 machetes, one hammer, two axes and one knife were also recovered.

“Troops also rescued a nursing mother and four young ladies during the operation,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, had commended troops for the modest successes recorded so far and urged them to sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminals across the country.

He added: “Troops are also encouraged to remain professional, vigilant and exhibit utmost respect for Human Right of citizens in their respective Areas of Responsibilities.

“The Nigerian Army urges law abiding citizens to take ownership of the ongoing exercises and volunteer useful actionable information to security agencies.”