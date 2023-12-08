Troops apprehend 304 terrorists, 152 oil thieves, eliminate 80

The Defence Headquarters says Nigerian troops have in the last one week apprehended 304 suspected terrorists, 152 suspected oil thieves and eliminated 80 terrorists in various operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday.

He spoke in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the country.

Buba said the operations also led to the rescue of 44 kidnapped victims and recovery of 112 assorted weapons and 898 assorted ammunition within the week.

In the North East, he said Operation Hadin Kai troops neutralised 31 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued five kidnap victims and recovered two GPMGs, nine AK47 rifles, 132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo among other items.

He said that a total of 121 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families of five adult males, 41 adult females and 75 children surrendered to the troops between November 29 and December 5.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 10 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 36 kidnap victims within the week.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested 35 and rescued 13 kidnap victims as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out air interdictions following intelligence reports on newly uncovered terrorist kingpin Audu Lankai’s enclave in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on December 3.

According to Buba, troops attacked the target with rockets and cannons with Battle Damage Assessment revealing that several terrorists were neutralised and structures destroyed.

In the South South, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed eight dugout pits, 11 boats, 46 storage tanks, seven vehicles, 84 cooking ovens, 356 drums, one outboard engine, one pumping machine and 48 illegal refining sites.

He said the troops also recovered 81,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 239,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 5,000 litres of DPK and 10,500 litres of PMS.

Buba added: “Troops also apprehended 140 suspected oil thieves and other criminals elements as well as recovered 35 assorted ammunition, seven assorted weapons and two cutlasses amongst others.”

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised two criminals, arrested 78 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued five kidnap victims during the period.

He added that troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, six pump action guns, two locally made pistols, one dane gun, 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four rounds of 9mm ammo, 25 live cartridges, one vehicle and five mobile phone amongst other items.