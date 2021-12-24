Troops apprehend 16 foreign bandits, eliminate scores in North Central

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States arrested 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic.

The DHQ said the bandits were arrested in different operations across the North Central in operations across two weeks.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving update on military operations across the country between December 9 and 23, 2021 on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that troops executed several operations at Tine-Nune village in Mbatin Council Ward and Tse Yorbee town in Ukum Local Government Area, Ojapo community and Edumoga forest in Okpokwu Local Government Area and along Makurdi-Kula Road in Benue State.

He added that other operations were executed at Ugya forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State at the period with commendable results.

He said that 12 criminals were neutralised, while 26 criminal elements, including 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic, were arrested.

He added that 16 different types of arms and 61 different calibers of ammunition were recovered, while 13 kidnapped civilians were rescued during the operations.

Under Operation Safe Haven, Onyeuko disclosed that troops successfully repelled bandits’ attacks and arrested child traffickers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers as well as bandits and robbers in parts of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

He said that 15 criminal elements were arrested, while 12 kidnapped civilians were rescued as well as recovery of 118 livestock, 18 assorted arms and 112 different calibers of ammunition.

According to him, some of the operations were executed at Maraban Foron village in Barkin Ladi LGA, Ganawuri and Chiri Danto villages in Riyom local government area as well as Utan village in Jos North local government area, Plateau State.

Onyeuko added: “Other locations were; Boto area in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi state; Gidan Waya town and Angwan Magaji village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

“In addition, troops within the period, held peace and security meetings with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity.

“Some of these meetings were held at; the Force Headquarters of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Makurdi and Lau LGA in Taraba.

“Issues discussed at the meeting centered on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North Central Zone.”

Under Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch, troops neutralised four bandits arrested six criminals as well as recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Niger State at the period.