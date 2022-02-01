Troops annihilate terrorists, capture equipment in Yobe, Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The terrorists were eliminated in recent encounters in Borno and Yobe.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force eliminated two terrorists in a fierce encounter on Saturday at Goniri in Yobe State.

He said the troops conducted a clearance operation, code named: “Operation Dominance One,: along the insurgents’ route of manoeuvre at Ngirbua village, killing the terrorists with others bowing to troops’ superior firepower.

He added that troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle among other equipment recovered.

The spokesman added that troops in conjunction with CJTF, were currently combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the terrorists also suffered heavy bloody nose in Borno State on Sunday, where three terrorists were killed in an encounter with troops of Sector three around Mallumti general area in Magumeri.

He said the troops also recovered three AK47 rifles, one magazine, 23 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.

Nwachukwu urged the people of Yobe and Borno States to continue to support the troops with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities.