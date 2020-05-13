Troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The ambush took place at about 6:30pm on Wednesday, according to the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Available information said so far as at press time, nine Boko Haram Terrorists have lost their lives, with two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns captured.

Musa said troops were still after the terrorists as at press time, adding that two soldiers are slightly wounded.