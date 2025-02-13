Tripping: TCN restores Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced the restoration of the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line after it tripped on Wednesday.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager for Public Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement she issued on Wednesday.

She said that the line had been successfully restored and normal power supply had resumed in the affected areas.

Mbah clarified that at 11:34as on Wednesday, the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line tripped at the Omotosho end.

She said: “At the time, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was undergoing a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing.

Also Read:

“The tripping caused a cascaded outage, affecting power supply in the Lagos, Abuja, and Osogbo axes.

“However, all other parts of the grid remained unaffected, contrary to media reports of a grid collapse.

“We assure Nigerians of our commitment to efficient delivery of bulk power across the nation as we continue to implement measures to enhance the stability of the national grid.”

END.

Post Views: 23