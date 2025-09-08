Triple Eviction: Doris, Ivatar, Big Soso exit BBNaija Season 10

There was a triple eviction on Sunday night at the Big Brother Naija Season 10 live eviction show, with Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris sent packing.

The live eviction, as usual, was conducted by the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who released the eviction list one after the other to a tensed house.

Big Soso was the first to be announced as leaving the house.

Obi-Uchendu later announced Ivatar as the next to exit the house.

Then followed Doris.

The eviction comes a week after all contestants were spared in Week 5.

There are now 19 housemates left in the house.

