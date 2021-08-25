Triennial conference: NUJ allays fears of insecurity

The Zonal Working Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone C (South East) has dismissed “a mischievous, unnecessary and false alarm” raised by Petrus Obi purporting that South East region of Nigeria is not safe to host the seventh triennial delegates’ conference of the union slated for October 4, 2021 in Umuahia, Abia State.

In a statement, the union affirmed that from the reality on the ground, the South East is relatively peaceful and safe, and can conveniently host the delegates’ conference, “even as it is a notorious fact that no region or part of the country is immune to insecurity today.”

It noted: “The fact that even the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, a place considered as a security fortress, could be invaded by bandits, early hours of Tuesday August 23, 2021 is a shouting testimony that no place is safe in the country today.”

It enjoined NUJ members and the general public to ignore and discountenance the false alarm, adding that “Umuahia, Abia State and South East in general are as safe, if not safer than some parts of the country and ready to host the triennial delegates’ conference.”