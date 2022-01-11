Tricyclists strike: Kano university makes alternative provisions

The Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano says it will station buses to transport students to the institution to write examinations following a strike embarked upon by tricycle operators in the state.

Abdullahi Abba, Head of Information, Publications, Protocol and Public Relations in the university, disclosed this on Monday.

Abba said: “The University has approved the release of its buses to be stationed at strategic routes with a view to easing transportation of students to and from the University.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

He noted that the institution had suspended all examinations earlier scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Abba added: “Similarly, all examinations scheduled for 8:00am to 11:00am (morning session) of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, have also been suspended.

“However, all the examinations scheduled for 11:30am to 2:30pm and 3:00 to 6:00 pm tomorrow (Tuesday), January 11, 2022, will hold as scheduled.

“All other examinations remain as scheduled.

“Also, all the suspended examinations will be conducted at a time and date to be specified later.”

It would be recalled that the tricycle operators embarked on strike over operation permit being enforced by the Kano Road Traffic Agency.