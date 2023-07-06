Tricycle rider docked for alleged reckless driving

828 828

A 38-year-old tricycle rider, Silva Uwandu, on Thursday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly riding a tricycle in a reckless and dangerous manner.

Uwandu, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on two counts of reckless driving and driving without a valid driving licence.

The defendant, however ,pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp.E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 30 at about 9.00 a.m., opposite Central Mosque, Ijoko Road, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant rode a tricycle, with registration number DED 907 WG, in a reckless and dangerous manner and in the process caused injury to three persons.

He gave the names of the victims as Ronke Olonade, Akerele Olanrewaju and Wasiu Ololade.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 6(1),18 and 17 of the Federal Highway Act Cap 135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Aug.17 , for further hearing.