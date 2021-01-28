A tricycle rider in Awka, Anambra State, Uchenna Nwafor, has been arrested with a pistol loaded with live cartridge.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mohammed said the 24-year-old was nabbed on January 27, 2021 at about 2:44pm by a police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, while on stop and search duty along Juhel Pharmacy Nodu, Awka.

He said Nwafor, of Umuogdunun village, Awka, but resident at Meloc Road Awka, behaved in a suspicious manner that led to his being searched.

Upon search, the locally made pistol was found in his possession.

Mohammed added: “The suspect was promptly arrested and is assisting the police with useful information to unravel his motive of being in possession of firearm after which he would be brought to justice.

“Recently, the command has intensified a robust patrol in order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the State.”