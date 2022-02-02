Tricycle rider arraigned for allegedly stealing friend’s tricycle

A 23-year-old tricycle rider, Abdullahi Lawal , was on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja, for allegedly stealing his friend’s tricycle worth N650,000.

The police charged Lawal, who lives in Zone 6 Dawaki, Abuja with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Abdullahi, reported the matter at the Dawaki Police station in Abuja on Jan. 26.

Ogada alleged that the defendant conspired with his friends now at large, and stole the complainant’s tricycle.

He also alleged that the defendant was an ‘unrepentant” cannabis dealer.

Ogada told the court that all efforts made to recover the tricycle from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Sulyman Ola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Ola adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for hearing.